GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Gap Down to $87.79

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.79, but opened at $83.50. GE HealthCare Technologies shares last traded at $80.68, with a volume of 1,736,611 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $5,487,167.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

