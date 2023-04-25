General Motors (NYSE:GM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

General Motors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 370,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

