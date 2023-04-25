Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 42,047 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $50.62.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

