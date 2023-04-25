Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1891837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

