Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 1891837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
