Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 1.1 %

GBDC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,871. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

