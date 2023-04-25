Grand Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Grand Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

