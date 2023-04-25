Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,646 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day moving average is $180.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

