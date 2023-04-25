Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 392,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

