Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $38.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $35,890.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,161.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,597,460 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

