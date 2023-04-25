Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 5th

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Price Performance
OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at C$9.10 on Tuesday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of C$9.10 and a 1-year high of C$9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.13.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Nutresa S. A. (GCHOY)
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.