Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 571 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.56. The company had a trading volume of 607,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,629. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

