Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Insider Activity

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. 2,639,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,096. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

