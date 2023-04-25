Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.92. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $295.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

