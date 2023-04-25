Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

