Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Invests $5.16 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.01. 1,812,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,388. The firm has a market cap of $291.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

