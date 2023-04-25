Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 2.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

DFS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.90. 327,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Articles

