Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 63,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. 314,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

