Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 763 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 9,680,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,840,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

