Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $8.27 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000. NetApp comprises approximately 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NetApp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in NetApp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,305,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $142,708,000 after buying an additional 153,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $119,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,448. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

NTAP traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 391,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

