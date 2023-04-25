Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $31.91 or 0.00115780 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $515,690.11 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

