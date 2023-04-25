Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $72.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $94.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

