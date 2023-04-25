HC Wainwright Trims InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price to $9.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lifesci Capital raised InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of IFRX opened at $4.76 on Friday. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

