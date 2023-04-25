Head-To-Head Analysis: Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) & Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orkla ASA and Red Eléctrica Corporación, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 3 1 0 2.00 Red Eléctrica Corporación 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus price target of $19.13, indicating a potential upside of 111.85%. Given Red Eléctrica Corporación’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red Eléctrica Corporación is more favorable than Orkla ASA.

This table compares Orkla ASA and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $6.10 billion 1.19 $523.98 million $0.52 13.90 Red Eléctrica Corporación $2.31 billion 4.23 $805.25 million N/A N/A

Red Eléctrica Corporación has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orkla ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 8.60% 13.01% 6.94% Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orkla ASA pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Orkla ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Red Eléctrica Corporación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Red Eléctrica Corporación on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

(Get Rating)

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments. The Orkla Foods segment offers pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals. The Orkla Confectionery and Snacks segment comprises of confectionery, biscuits and snacks categories, bran and crispbread products, and high-energy snack meals. The Orkla Care segment includes cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products. The Orkla Food Ingredients segment supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients. The Headquarters segment refers to the branded consumer goods business. The Hydro Power segment produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market. The Financial Investments segment consists of Orkla Eiendom and Orkla Venture. The company was founded on February 27, 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo,

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.