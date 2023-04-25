Head-To-Head Comparison: TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Novanta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Novanta $860.90 million 6.59 $74.05 million $2.07 76.54

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than TLG Acquisition One.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TLG Acquisition One and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -50.99% 3.25% Novanta 8.60% 20.18% 9.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novanta beats TLG Acquisition One on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

