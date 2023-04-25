Head-To-Head Contrast: Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) and Its Rivals

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is one of 279 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cognition Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cognition Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics Competitors 1026 4083 11160 171 2.64

Cognition Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.28%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 72.03%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cognition Therapeutics N/A -$21.40 million -2.05 Cognition Therapeutics Competitors $708.05 million $87.54 million -2.88

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cognition Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cognition Therapeutics. Cognition Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cognition Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognition Therapeutics N/A -49.70% -39.72% Cognition Therapeutics Competitors -4,287.04% -143.28% -40.87%

Risk and Volatility

Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing CT2168 for the treatment of synucleinopathies, which include DLB and Parkinson's disease; and CT2074 to treat dry AMD. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.