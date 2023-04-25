HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.15 and last traded at $25.54. 38,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 120,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $769.51 million, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

