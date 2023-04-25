Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $117.40 on Friday. Heska has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $132.44. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heska by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heska by 14.7% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 252,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Heska by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Articles

