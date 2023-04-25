Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-3.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

HIW traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. 1,239,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.71.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

