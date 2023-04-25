HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.98. 106,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

