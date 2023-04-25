HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.30. 257,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.