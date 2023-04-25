HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 479.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.26 and its 200 day moving average is $237.14. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

