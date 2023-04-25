HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. 1,389,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

