HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.79. 105,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

