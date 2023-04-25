HM Payson & Co. Purchases 5,263 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 913,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TXN traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.60. 868,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,414. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day moving average is $172.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.13.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

