Hooked Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.34 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.91 or 0.00006763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95.67 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338864 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.86536425 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $25,522,950.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.