Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 330,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

HBNC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 370,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,675. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $441.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

