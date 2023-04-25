Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.74

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.65%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.