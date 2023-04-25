HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 840 ($10.49) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.81) to GBX 780 ($9.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.49) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 741 ($9.25).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 573.30 ($7.16) on Friday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 584.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 541.42. The company has a market cap of £114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 971.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,406.78%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,260.66). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

