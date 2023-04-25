HSBC Upgrades Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) to Hold

HSBC upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Investec raised Kumba Iron Ore from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
KIROY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.
Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend
About Kumba Iron Ore
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.
