Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Gap Up to $232.39

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $232.39, but opened at $251.92. Hubbell shares last traded at $257.72, with a volume of 271,964 shares trading hands.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

