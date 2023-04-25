Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.12 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7657658 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

