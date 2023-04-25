Hyman Charles D Acquires 4,150 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

