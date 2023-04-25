Hyman Charles D Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

NYSE:DE opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

