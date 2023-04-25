IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE IAG remained flat at $2.86 on Tuesday. 2,834,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,502. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,336,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 108,661 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,776,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

