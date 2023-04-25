Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $3.45 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after acquiring an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $277.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.59.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,555. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

