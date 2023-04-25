Ibex Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $211.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.