Ibex Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $244.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.89. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

