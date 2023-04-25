Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,272 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Nasdaq comprises 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.