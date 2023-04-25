Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 15,258 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,258 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

