Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 17,456 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

BATS PREF opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

